304,950 Shares in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.15% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,580. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

