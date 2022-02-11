$407.60 Million in Sales Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report sales of $407.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $409.00 million and the lowest is $406.20 million. ePlus posted sales of $352.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $47,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ePlus by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 44,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,116.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 55,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. ePlus has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

