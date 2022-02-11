457,392 Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 457,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $23.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

–

