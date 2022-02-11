6,076 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Diamond Hill Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $179.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

