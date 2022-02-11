$7.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report $7.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.47 billion. Mondelez International posted sales of $7.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.56 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 500,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 502.4% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

