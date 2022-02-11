700,113 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,113 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.