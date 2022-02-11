736,239 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 736,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. 750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,529. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.