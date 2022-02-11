83,039 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after buying an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 243,902 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PARR opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 809,481 shares worth $12,236,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

