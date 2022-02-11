Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $372,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,223. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

