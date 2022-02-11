Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) Short Interest Update

Abri SPAC I Inc (NASDAQ:ASPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 554.2% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,404,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,403,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,428,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,914,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abri SPAC I during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,423,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPA remained flat at $$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Abri SPAC I has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Abri SPAC I Inc is based in NEW YORK.

