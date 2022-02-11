ACoconut (AC) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $365,075.34 and approximately $38,478.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00025045 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 170.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

