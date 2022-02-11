Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) shares shot up 8.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.61. 9,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Specifically, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,409.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,157 shares of company stock worth $199,871 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.57, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

