Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $212,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $4,032,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,954 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,597. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $119.32. 2,295,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,264,414. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

