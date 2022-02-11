AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DWEQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.389 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares in the last quarter.

