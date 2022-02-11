aelf Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $191.70 million and $19.74 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00231025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

