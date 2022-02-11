AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Down 84.7% in January

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the January 15th total of 528,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AFCG stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. 181,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,185. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.