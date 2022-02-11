Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 436,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after buying an additional 174,540 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Affirm by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

