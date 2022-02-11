Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.68, but opened at $52.75. Affirm shares last traded at $53.80, with a volume of 303,843 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 27.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Affirm by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Affirm by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.