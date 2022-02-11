Aigang (AIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,955.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a market capitalization of $174,929.75 and approximately $9,955.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aigang has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

