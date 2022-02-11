Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0975 on Top Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $48.92 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,397.43 or 1.00004580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00062502 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00243629 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00154477 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00302209 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005560 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001299 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001448 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

