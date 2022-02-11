Akash Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $172.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

