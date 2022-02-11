Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325,014 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.66% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $457,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

