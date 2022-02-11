Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,255 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Alkermes worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

