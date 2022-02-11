AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AB stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

