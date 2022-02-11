Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at $1,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

