Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,689,000.

Alpha Star Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21. Alpha Star Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

