Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stake Increased by Matrix Capital Management Company LP

Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935,564 shares during the quarter. Altair Engineering makes up 6.4% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned 10.83% of Altair Engineering worth $563,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,262 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,974 shares of the software’s stock valued at $17,933,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 303.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,428 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,465,762.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,981 shares of company stock worth $15,543,819. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -782.28 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

