American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of American Assets Trust worth $41,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,055 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAT shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of AAT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.