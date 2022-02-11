American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $25,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,188,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,626,000 after buying an additional 76,408 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

