American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of American Tower worth $209,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $1,372,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.25 and a 200 day moving average of $274.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

