Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after acquiring an additional 168,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,236 shares of company stock worth $2,708,322 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $161.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

