Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.55 million to $65.00 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $189.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,990 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 332,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

