Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.56. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.07. 213,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,478. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $131.28 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after buying an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 20.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

