Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $47.73.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg purchased 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

