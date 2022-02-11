Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 11th (ANFGF, AZN, BG, BIOVF, CGGGF, CRS, CYBR, GNNDY, HOYFF, HUBS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 11th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $195.00 target price on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $750.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $600.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $78.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $530.00 price target on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is a gold streaming company engaged in providing upfront financing for gold mining companies. It focuses on completing gold purchase agreements with gold mining companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $221.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock.

