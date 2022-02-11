Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $13.14. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 1,044 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $982.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

