Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $13.14. Anavex Life Sciences shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 1,044 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $982.15 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)
Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.
