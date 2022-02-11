Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,135,564 shares during the period. AON accounts for about 1.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of AON worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in AON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.78. 3,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

