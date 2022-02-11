Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.64% of Aptiv worth $256,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,672,000 after buying an additional 302,954 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Aptiv by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 600,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,452,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.83. 5,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,369. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $127.63 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.15.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

