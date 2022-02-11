Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, a growth of 1,527.5% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

APM stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,430. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptorum Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aptorum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

