Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Critical Analysis

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arco Platform and Hailiang Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arco Platform currently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Hailiang Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 3.04 $3.26 million ($0.43) -45.60 Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million 1.60 $199.99 million $1.44 9.19

Hailiang Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Arco Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hailiang Education Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -12.40% -6.21% -2.75% Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91%

Summary

Hailiang Education Group beats Arco Platform on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively. The Supplemental Solutions segment comprises of proprietary applications, robotics and combination of concrete materials & animations. The company was founded by Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto in 2004 and is headquartered in Consolacao, Brazil.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

