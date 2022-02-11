Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 1,272.2% from the January 15th total of 190,200 shares. Currently, 27.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 801,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,619. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

