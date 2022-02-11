Arion (ARION) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market cap of $39,522.68 and approximately $26.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,488,509 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

