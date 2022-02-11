Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 3,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,305. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 197.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $1,519,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $298,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AHH. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

