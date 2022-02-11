ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

ASE Technology stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 164,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,315. ASE Technology has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities downgraded ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASE Technology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $11,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

