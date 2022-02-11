ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $656.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $735.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $782.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

