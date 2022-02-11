Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Assurant worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.90.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.