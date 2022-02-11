Aurox Tops One Day Trading Volume of $512,899.00 (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $74.05 or 0.00174871 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $38.65 million and $512,899.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00038356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00102857 BTC.

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

