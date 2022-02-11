Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Purchased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 36.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Avalara by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,445 shares of company stock valued at $6,540,959. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.33.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.24. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.