AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of AXIS Capital worth $42,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 73.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,658,000 after buying an additional 192,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.