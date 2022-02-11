Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,128 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

